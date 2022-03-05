American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Is One Stock You Should Watch

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB)’s traded shares stood at 0.83 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.22. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.57, to imply an increase of 3.29% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The AREB share’s 52-week high remains $9.60, putting it -511.46% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.24. The company has a valuation of $7.55M, with average of 1.82 million shares over the past 3 months.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) trade information

After registering a 3.29% upside in the last session, American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7800 this Friday, 03/04/22, jumping 3.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.05%, and -65.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -72.30%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.00, implying an increase of 82.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.00 and $9.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AREB has been trading -473.25% off suggested target high and -473.25% from its likely low.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) estimates and forecasts

AREB Dividends

American Rebel Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. American Rebel Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB)’s Major holders

American Rebel Holdings Inc. insiders hold 12.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.00% of the shares at 0.00% float percentage. In total, 0.00% institutions holds shares in the company.