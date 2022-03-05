Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) Have Declined -35.61% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT)’s traded shares stood at 0.31 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.87. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.65, to imply a decrease of -6.93% or -$0.57 in intraday trading. The ALLT share’s 52-week high remains $21.04, putting it -175.03% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.11. The company has a valuation of $263.24M, with average of 328.56K shares over the past 3 months.

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) trade information

After registering a -6.93% downside in the last session, Allot Ltd. (ALLT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.30 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -6.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.05%, and -15.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -35.61%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.50, implying an increase of 50.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $23.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ALLT has been trading -200.65% off suggested target high and -30.72% from its likely low.

Allot Ltd. (ALLT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Allot Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Allot Ltd. (ALLT) shares are -51.52% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -288.24% against 18.00%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $40.65 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $31.49 million.

ALLT Dividends

Allot Ltd. has its next earnings report out between February 07 and February 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Allot Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT)’s Major holders

Allot Ltd. insiders hold 2.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.56% of the shares at 78.57% float percentage. In total, 76.56% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Lynrock Lake LP. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.27 million shares (or 20.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $86.33 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd with 2.33 million shares, or about 6.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $27.65 million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Allot Ltd. (ALLT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF holds roughly 1.11 million shares. This is just over 3.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.14 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.61 million, or 1.74% of the shares, all valued at about 7.04 million.