Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM) Stock Falling -9.36% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)’s traded shares stood at 0.34 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $25.95, to imply a decrease of -3.67% or -$0.99 in intraday trading. The ALGM share’s 52-week high remains $38.28, putting it -47.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.05. The company has a valuation of $4.93B, with an average of 0.44 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 734.54K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ALGM a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.18.

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) trade information

After registering a -3.67% downside in the last session, Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 28.88 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -3.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.88%, and -9.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.28%. Short interest in Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) saw shorts transact 2.94 million shares and set a 4.09 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $39.14, implying an increase of 33.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $35.00 and $45.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ALGM has been trading -73.41% off suggested target high and -34.87% from its likely low.

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Allegro MicroSystems Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) shares are -15.44% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 73.91% against 24.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 38.50% this quarter before jumping 26.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 27.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $182.73 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $191.96 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -30.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -51.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.99% annually.

ALGM Dividends

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. has its next earnings report out between January 31 and February 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Allegro MicroSystems Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)’s Major holders

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. insiders hold 55.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 46.87% of the shares at 104.13% float percentage. In total, 46.87% institutions holds shares in the company, led by OEP Capital Advisors, LP. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 22.63 million shares (or 11.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $818.73 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.24 million shares, or about 3.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $225.6 million.

We also have Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Semiconductors Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd holds roughly 2.98 million shares. This is just over 1.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $99.33 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.47 million, or 1.30% of the shares, all valued at about 77.19 million.