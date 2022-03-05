AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AIKI) Stock Dropped -18.94% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)’s traded shares stood at 0.48 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.46. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.40, to imply a decrease of -6.15% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The AIKI share’s 52-week high remains $1.42, putting it -255.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.36. The company has a valuation of $37.30M, with an average of 0.94 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.30 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AIKI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) trade information

After registering a -6.15% downside in the last session, AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4430 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -6.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.03%, and -18.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -32.71%. Short interest in AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) saw shorts transact 0.69 million shares and set a 0.64 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.00, implying an increase of 80.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $2.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AIKI has been trading -400.0% off suggested target high and -400.0% from its likely low.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AIkido Pharma Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) shares are -51.83% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 81.82% against 5.50%.

AIKI Dividends

AIkido Pharma Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 23 and March 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AIkido Pharma Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)’s Major holders

AIkido Pharma Inc. insiders hold 0.20% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.69% of the shares at 10.72% float percentage. In total, 10.69% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 4.13 million shares (or 4.60% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.42 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.28 million shares, or about 1.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.75 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.69 million shares. This is just over 2.99% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.58 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.32 million, or 1.48% of the shares, all valued at about 0.78 million.