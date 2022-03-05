After This Week’s -7.55% Loss In Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP), We Just Learned Something New

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)’s traded shares stood at 0.42 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.04, to imply a decrease of -10.42% or -$0.47 in intraday trading. The HARP share’s 52-week high remains $24.20, putting it -499.01% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.75. The company has a valuation of $139.22M, with an average of 0.75 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 314.62K shares over the past 3 months.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) trade information

After registering a -10.42% downside in the last session, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.97 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -10.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.55%, and -18.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -46.49%. Short interest in Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) saw shorts transact 0.71 million shares and set a 2.49 days time to cover.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) shares are -56.47% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -59.30% against 16.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 6.70% this quarter before jumping 79.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 50.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $6.62 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $10.6 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $7.49 million and $9.01 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -11.60% before jumping 17.70% in the following quarter.

HARP Dividends

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 08 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)’s Major holders

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 8.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.13% of the shares at 91.82% float percentage. In total, 84.13% institutions holds shares in the company, led by BioImpact Capital LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.2 million shares (or 9.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $25.25 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is New Leaf Venture Partners, L.l.c. with 3.16 million shares, or about 9.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $24.94 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.74 million shares. This is just over 2.27% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.88 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.49 million, or 1.51% of the shares, all valued at about 3.09 million.