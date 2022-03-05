After The Stock Fell -4.09% Over The Week, Is GEE Group Inc. (AMEX: JOB) Still A Buy?

GEE Group Inc. (AMEX:JOB)’s traded shares stood at 0.55 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.01. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.53, to imply a decrease of -0.65% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The JOB share’s 52-week high remains $2.17, putting it -309.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.39. The company has a valuation of $60.35M, with an average of 0.58 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.15 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for GEE Group Inc. (JOB), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give JOB a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

GEE Group Inc. (AMEX:JOB) trade information

After registering a -0.65% downside in the last session, GEE Group Inc. (JOB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5700 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -0.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.09%, and 2.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.25%. Short interest in GEE Group Inc. (AMEX:JOB) saw shorts transact 1.79 million shares and set a 1.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.00, implying an increase of 73.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $2.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, JOB has been trading -277.36% off suggested target high and -277.36% from its likely low.

GEE Group Inc. (JOB) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $36.46 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $35.98 million.

JOB Dividends

GEE Group Inc. has its next earnings report out on December 23. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. GEE Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

GEE Group Inc. (AMEX:JOB)’s Major holders

GEE Group Inc. insiders hold 11.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 34.71% of the shares at 39.43% float percentage. In total, 34.71% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.23 million shares (or 4.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.43 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Raffles Associates, LP with 3.5 million shares, or about 3.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.62 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GEE Group Inc. (JOB) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.04 million shares. This is just over 2.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.41 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.97 million, or 1.73% of the shares, all valued at about 0.92 million.