After Plunging -6.13% During Past Week, Is Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLO) Still A Buy?

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)’s traded shares stood at 0.59 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.11, to imply a decrease of -1.70% or -$0.4 in intraday trading. The PTLO share’s 52-week high remains $57.73, putting it -149.81% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $21.38. The company has a valuation of $1.64B, with an average of 0.71 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.05 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Portillo’s Inc. (PTLO), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PTLO a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.37.

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) trade information

After registering a -1.70% downside in the last session, Portillo’s Inc. (PTLO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 25.41 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -1.70% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.13%, and -15.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -38.44%. Short interest in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) saw shorts transact 5.92 million shares and set a 4.57 days time to cover.

Portillo’s Inc. (PTLO) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $139.33 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $131.71 million.

PTLO Dividends

Portillo’s Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Portillo’s Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)’s Major holders

Portillo’s Inc. insiders hold 6.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.16% of the shares at 88.59% float percentage. In total, 83.16% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Berkshire Partners LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 12.34 million shares (or 34.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $463.36 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Select Equity Group, Inc. with 3.77 million shares, or about 10.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $141.6 million.

We also have Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund and AB Discovery Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Portillo’s Inc. (PTLO) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund holds roughly 0.86 million shares. This is just over 2.40% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $32.2 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.49 million, or 1.35% of the shares, all valued at about 19.77 million.