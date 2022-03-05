After Plunging -2.22% During Past Week, Is Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) Still A Buy?

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS)’s traded shares stood at 0.62 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.20, to imply a decrease of 0.00% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The MNTS share’s 52-week high remains $16.97, putting it -671.36% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.96. The company has a valuation of $177.28M, with average of 676.18K shares over the past 3 months.

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) trade information

After registering a 0.00% downside in the last session, Momentus Inc. (MNTS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.53 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping 0.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.22%, and -38.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -47.37%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.00, implying an increase of 78.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MNTS has been trading -354.55% off suggested target high and -354.55% from its likely low.

Momentus Inc. (MNTS) estimates and forecasts

MNTS Dividends

Momentus Inc. has its next earnings report out on March 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Momentus Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS)’s Major holders

Momentus Inc. insiders hold 38.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.20% of the shares at 16.71% float percentage. In total, 10.20% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.23 million shares (or 1.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.16 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 0.87 million shares, or about 1.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $3.62 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Momentus Inc. (MNTS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 2.23 million shares. This is just over 2.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $23.59 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.63 million, or 0.78% of the shares, all valued at about 6.67 million.