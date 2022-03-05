After A Decline Of -12.0% From The High, Can Titan International Inc. (NYSE: TWI) Recover Quickly?

Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI)’s traded shares stood at 0.85 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.48. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.33, to imply an increase of 5.75% or $0.67 in intraday trading. The TWI share’s 52-week high remains $13.81, putting it -12.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.69. The company has a valuation of $746.21M, with average of 476.93K shares over the past 3 months.

Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI) trade information

After registering a 5.75% upside in the last session, Titan International Inc. (TWI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.81 this Friday, 03/04/22, jumping 5.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.69%, and 26.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.50%.

Titan International Inc. (TWI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Titan International Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Titan International Inc. (TWI) shares are 54.32% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 14.12% against 12.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 144.40% this quarter before jumping 142.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 37.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $440.21 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $449.51 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $326.91 million and $403.52 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 34.70% before jumping 11.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 10.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -18.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25.00% annually.

TWI Dividends

Titan International Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Titan International Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI)’s Major holders

Titan International Inc. insiders hold 5.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.80% of the shares at 81.65% float percentage. In total, 76.80% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 8.34 million shares (or 13.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $91.42 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is MHR Fund Management, LLC with 8.01 million shares, or about 12.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $87.73 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Titan International Inc. (TWI) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 3.49 million shares. This is just over 5.59% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $24.02 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.43 million, or 2.29% of the shares, all valued at about 10.23 million.