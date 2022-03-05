Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) Fell -13.84% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE:WMS)’s traded shares stood at 0.35 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.36. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $121.24, to imply a decrease of -1.85% or -$2.28 in intraday trading. The WMS share’s 52-week high remains $138.02, putting it -13.84% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $93.66. The company has a valuation of $8.23B, with an average of 0.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 412.27K shares over the past 3 months.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE:WMS) trade information

After registering a -1.85% downside in the last session, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 127.23 this Friday, 03/04/22, dropping -1.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.15%, and 5.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.94%. Short interest in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE:WMS) saw shorts transact 1.32 million shares and set a 4 days time to cover.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) shares are 4.83% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 49.42% against 15.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 50.00% this quarter before jumping 256.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 31.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $643.33 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $585.89 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 46.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 180.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 49.50% annually.

WMS Dividends

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 02 and February 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.44, with the share yield ticking at 0.36% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.88%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE:WMS)’s Major holders

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. insiders hold 11.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.28% of the shares at 110.10% float percentage. In total, 97.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Berkshire Partners LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.25 million shares (or 7.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $567.71 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.46 million shares, or about 6.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $482.53 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.39 million shares. This is just over 1.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $150.86 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.23 million, or 1.73% of the shares, all valued at about 133.19 million.