A Look At TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS)’s traded shares stood at 0.56 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.07. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.84, to imply an increase of 1.66% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The MEDS share’s 52-week high remains $10.82, putting it -488.04% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.64. The company has a valuation of $14.65M, with average of 36.99K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MEDS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) trade information

After registering a 1.66% upside in the last session, TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9750 this Friday, 03/04/22, jumping 1.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.66%, and -9.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.03%.

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 25.00% this quarter before falling -25.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -44.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $2.08 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.15 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.99 million and $2.19 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 4.30% before dropping -1.80% in the following quarter.

MEDS Dividends

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. TRxADE HEALTH Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS)’s Major holders

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. insiders hold 59.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.52% of the shares at 16.05% float percentage. In total, 6.52% institutions holds shares in the company, led by National Asset Management, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.28 million shares (or 3.40% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.37 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.17 million shares, or about 2.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.84 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.13 million shares. This is just over 1.58% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.63 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 39629.0, or 0.49% of the shares, all valued at about 0.2 million.