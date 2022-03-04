Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) Has Advanced -83.08% In 2022; Is The Share Price Attractive Enough At $2.00?

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s traded shares stood at 38.53 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.18, to imply an increase of 0.67% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The ZSAN share’s 52-week high remains $1.52, putting it -744.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.11. The company has a valuation of $23.56M, with an average of 18.91 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.08 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ZSAN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.05.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) trade information

After registering a 0.67% upside in the last session, Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2120 this Thursday, 03/03/22, jumping 0.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 41.30%, and -60.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -61.49%. Short interest in Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) saw shorts transact 4.86 million shares and set a 1.44 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.50, implying an increase of 88.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $2.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ZSAN has been trading -1011.11% off suggested target high and -455.56% from its likely low.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Zosano Pharma Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) shares are -74.31% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 42.86% against 6.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 37.50% this quarter before jumping 12.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 717.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $1.1 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $250k.

ZSAN Dividends

Zosano Pharma Corporation has its next earnings report out between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Zosano Pharma Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s Major holders

Zosano Pharma Corporation insiders hold 0.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.94% of the shares at 10.99% float percentage. In total, 10.94% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.32 million shares (or 3.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.11 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Aisling Capital Management LP with 2.72 million shares, or about 2.30% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.96 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.57 million shares. This is just over 2.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.85 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.49 million, or 1.26% of the shares, all valued at about 1.07 million.