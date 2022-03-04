Why Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) Should Be Included On Your Watchlist

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s traded shares stood at 0.89 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.90, to imply a decrease of -18.59% or -$1.8 in intraday trading. The RXRX share’s 52-week high remains $42.81, putting it -441.9% down since that peak but still an impressive -19.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.46. The company has a valuation of $1.65B, with an average of 0.9 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.44 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RXRX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.31.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) trade information

After registering a -18.59% downside in the latest session, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.32 this Thursday, 03/03/22, dropping -18.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.27%, and -21.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -43.37%. Short interest in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) saw shorts transact 14.62 million shares and set a 12.91 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $33.00, implying an increase of 76.06% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $28.00 and $36.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RXRX has been trading -355.7% off suggested target high and -254.43% from its likely low.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $5.2 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $8.8 million.

RXRX Dividends

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s Major holders

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 17.87% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.84% of the shares at 103.30% float percentage. In total, 84.84% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 22.12 million shares (or 13.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $378.97 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 6.76 million shares, or about 4.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $115.84 million.

We also have Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund holds roughly 3.16 million shares. This is just over 1.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $60.46 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.22 million, or 1.39% of the shares, all valued at about 37.99 million.