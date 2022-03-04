Why ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO)’s traded shares stood at 8.86 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.33, to imply a decrease of -9.53% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The MOHO share’s 52-week high remains $2.52, putting it -663.64% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.17. The company has a valuation of $15.76M, with average of 2.23 million shares over the past 3 months.

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) trade information

After registering a -9.53% downside in the last session, ECMOHO Limited (MOHO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5906 this Thursday, 03/03/22, dropping -9.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 61.39%, and 6.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.47%.

ECMOHO Limited (MOHO) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $100.47 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2020, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $71.45 million.

MOHO Dividends

ECMOHO Limited has its next earnings report out on November 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ECMOHO Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO)’s Major holders

ECMOHO Limited insiders hold 10.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.54% of the shares at 1.72% float percentage. In total, 1.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.19 million shares (or 1.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.11 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 0.19 million shares, or about 1.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.11 million.