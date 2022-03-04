Why Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) Should Be Included On Your Watchlist

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)’s traded shares stood at 1.48 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.39. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.27, to imply an increase of 0.75% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The DFFN share’s 52-week high remains $1.12, putting it -314.81% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.20. The company has a valuation of $27.26M, with an average of 0.87 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 935.98K shares over the past 3 months.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) trade information

After registering a 0.75% upside in the last session, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2880 this Thursday, 03/03/22, jumping 0.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.22%, and -9.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.13%. Short interest in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) saw shorts transact 1.08 million shares and set a 0.7 days time to cover.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) shares are -53.85% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 26.67% against 6.70%.

DFFN Dividends

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 15 and March 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)’s Major holders

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 0.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.22% of the shares at 9.24% float percentage. In total, 9.22% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.62 million shares (or 4.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.35 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.64 million shares, or about 1.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.83 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.01 million shares. This is just over 2.95% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.53 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.45 million, or 1.43% of the shares, all valued at about 0.74 million.