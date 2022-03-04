Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE: HCC) Shares Rose By 27.90 Percent In The Past Week, But How Long Will It Last?

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE:HCC)’s traded shares stood at 1.66 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.99. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $38.14, to imply an increase of 4.67% or $1.7 in intraday trading. The HCC share’s 52-week high remains $36.70, putting it 3.78% up since that peak but still an impressive 60.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.07. The company has a valuation of $1.86B, with an average of 1.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 709.25K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HCC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.32.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE:HCC) trade information

After registering a 4.67% upside in the last session, Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 39.21 this Thursday, 03/03/22, jumping 4.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 27.90%, and 34.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 48.35%. Short interest in Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE:HCC) saw shorts transact 3.24 million shares and set a 5.92 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $34.83, implying a decrease of -9.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $32.00 and $37.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HCC has been trading 2.99% off suggested target high and 16.1% from its likely low.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Warrior Met Coal Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) shares are 65.90% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 108.53% against 21.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 468.30% this quarter before jumping 490.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $284.04 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $194.8 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $212.25 million and $213.76 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 33.80% before dropping -8.90% in the following quarter.

HCC Dividends

Warrior Met Coal Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Warrior Met Coal Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.24, with the share yield ticking at 0.63% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE:HCC)’s Major holders

Warrior Met Coal Inc. insiders hold 1.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.45% of the shares at 94.44% float percentage. In total, 93.45% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.29 million shares (or 14.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $187.44 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.1 million shares, or about 11.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $156.91 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Third Avenue Value Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2.47 million shares. This is just over 4.80% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $53.09 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.51 million, or 2.93% of the shares, all valued at about 36.18 million.