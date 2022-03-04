VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Is 0.8% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s traded shares stood at 0.52 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.30. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.27, to imply a decrease of -6.42% or -$0.43 in intraday trading. The VNET share’s 52-week high remains $36.00, putting it -474.16% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.22. The company has a valuation of $1.11B, with average of 2.65 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for VNET Group Inc. (VNET), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give VNET a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.22.

VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) trade information

After registering a -6.42% downside in the latest session, VNET Group Inc. (VNET) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.31 this Thursday, 03/03/22, dropping -6.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.16%, and -33.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.80%.

VNET Group Inc. (VNET) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing VNET Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. VNET Group Inc. (VNET) shares are -67.77% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 116.43% against -0.80%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 29.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $276.92 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $280.72 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $210.02 million and $213.95 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 31.90% before jumping 31.20% in the following quarter.

VNET Dividends

VNET Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. VNET Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s Major holders

VNET Group Inc. insiders hold 11.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.28% of the shares at 90.46% float percentage. In total, 80.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by TT International Asset Management LTD. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 13.0 million shares (or 9.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $117.39 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackstone Inc with 10.4 million shares, or about 7.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $93.93 million.

We also have KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the VNET Group Inc. (VNET) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds roughly 2.98 million shares. This is just over 2.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $26.88 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.65 million, or 1.85% of the shares, all valued at about 23.95 million.