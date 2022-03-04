Ventas Inc. (NYSE: VTR) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s 8.56% Gain

Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR)’s traded shares stood at 3.31 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.17. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $56.45, to imply an increase of 0.59% or $0.33 in intraday trading. The VTR share’s 52-week high remains $61.09, putting it -8.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $45.44. The company has a valuation of $21.64B, with an average of 2.8 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.42 million shares over the past 3 months.

Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR) trade information

After registering a 0.59% upside in the last session, Ventas Inc. (VTR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 56.81 this Thursday, 03/03/22, jumping 0.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.56%, and 7.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.43%. Short interest in Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR) saw shorts transact 8.34 million shares and set a 3.37 days time to cover.

Ventas Inc. (VTR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ventas Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Ventas Inc. (VTR) shares are -0.16% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 2.76% against 3.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -103.40% this quarter before jumping 100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -0.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $1.01 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.04 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $921.16 million and $910.29 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 10.00% before jumping 13.80% in the following quarter.

VTR Dividends

Ventas Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 16 and February 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ventas Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.80, with the share yield ticking at 3.19% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 5.16%.

Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR)’s Major holders

Ventas Inc. insiders hold 0.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.73% of the shares at 97.10% float percentage. In total, 96.73% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 63.55 million shares (or 15.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.25 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 42.42 million shares, or about 10.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.17 billion.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ventas Inc. (VTR) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 18.53 million shares. This is just over 4.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $988.7 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.13 million, or 2.79% of the shares, all valued at about 614.24 million.