Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Up 26.57% Since 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -2.21% – Here’s What You Need To Do

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)’s traded shares stood at 1.36 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.08. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.70, to imply an increase of 0.51% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The UNIT share’s 52-week high remains $14.60, putting it -6.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.06. The company has a valuation of $2.84B, with an average of 1.9 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.59 million shares over the past 3 months.

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) trade information

After registering a 0.51% upside in the last session, Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.77 this Thursday, 03/03/22, jumping 0.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 22.32%, and 14.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.21%. Short interest in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) saw shorts transact 11.13 million shares and set a 8.93 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.61, implying a decrease of -0.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $16.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UNIT has been trading -16.79% off suggested target high and 19.71% from its likely low.

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Uniti Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) shares are 4.98% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 3.57% against 3.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 160.00% this quarter before jumping 900.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $279.76 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $274.5 million.

UNIT Dividends

Uniti Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Uniti Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.60, with the share yield ticking at 4.38% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 9.98%.

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)’s Major holders

Uniti Group Inc. insiders hold 0.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.40% of the shares at 85.18% float percentage. In total, 84.40% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 38.82 million shares (or 16.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $480.15 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 34.65 million shares, or about 14.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $428.57 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 15.73 million shares. This is just over 6.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $225.11 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.99 million, or 4.66% of the shares, all valued at about 157.29 million.