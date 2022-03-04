Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2022, The Stock Is Down -10.03% Year-To-Date

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)’s traded shares stood at 1.1 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.98. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $214.66, to imply an increase of 3.35% or $6.96 in intraday trading. The TSCO share’s 52-week high remains $239.86, putting it -11.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $148.43. The company has a valuation of $23.57B, with average of 861.05K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Tractor Supply Company (TSCO), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 31 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TSCO a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 14 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.83.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) trade information

After registering a 3.35% upside in the last session, Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 216.20 this Thursday, 03/03/22, jumping 3.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.87%, and -2.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.03%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $241.69, implying an increase of 11.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $215.00 and $273.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TSCO has been trading -27.18% off suggested target high and -0.16% from its likely low.

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tractor Supply Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) shares are 9.76% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 8.01% against -2.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 11.60% this quarter before falling -17.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 21 analysts is $3.22 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.8 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.88 billion and $2.45 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 11.70% before jumping 14.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 21.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 35.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.60% annually.

TSCO Dividends

Tractor Supply Company has its next earnings report out between April 20 and April 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tractor Supply Company has a forward dividend ratio of 3.68, with the share yield ticking at 1.71% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)’s Major holders

Tractor Supply Company insiders hold 0.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.55% of the shares at 86.12% float percentage. In total, 85.55% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 12.79 million shares (or 11.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.05 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 11.01 million shares, or about 9.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.63 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.23 million shares. This is just over 2.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $654.21 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.58 million, or 2.29% of the shares, all valued at about 522.85 million.