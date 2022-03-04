This Week’s 11.73% Gain In Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG) Taught Us Something New

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG)’s traded shares stood at 2.07 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $49.52, to imply an increase of 0.12% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The CEG share’s 52-week high remains $56.57, putting it -14.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $38.00. The company has a valuation of $16.32B, with an average of 3.42 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.54 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CEG a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

After registering a 0.12% upside in the last session, Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 50.33 this Thursday, 03/03/22, jumping 0.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.73%, and -0.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.90%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $56.33, implying an increase of 12.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $46.00 and $65.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CEG has been trading -31.26% off suggested target high and 7.11% from its likely low.

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) estimates and forecasts

CEG Dividends

Constellation Energy Corporation has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Constellation Energy Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.56, with the share yield ticking at 1.14% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.