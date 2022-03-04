This Is A Time To Invest In Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ)

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)’s traded shares stood at 6.38 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.81. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $24.55, to imply a decrease of -2.07% or -$0.52 in intraday trading. The CCJ share’s 52-week high remains $28.49, putting it -16.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.50. The company has a valuation of $9.59B, with an average of 7.55 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.11 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Cameco Corporation (CCJ), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CCJ a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) trade information

After registering a -2.07% downside in the last session, Cameco Corporation (CCJ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 25.65 this Thursday, 03/03/22, dropping -2.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.29%, and 21.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.56%. Short interest in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) saw shorts transact 5.24 million shares and set a 1.13 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $29.21, implying an increase of 15.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $23.66 and $31.94 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CCJ has been trading -30.1% off suggested target high and 3.63% from its likely low.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cameco Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Cameco Corporation (CCJ) shares are 28.13% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 140.00% against 13.00%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $323.01 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $251.97 million.

CCJ Dividends

Cameco Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 08 and February 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cameco Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.06, with the share yield ticking at 0.24% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.38%.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)’s Major holders

Cameco Corporation insiders hold 0.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.53% of the shares at 65.63% float percentage. In total, 65.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 18.27 million shares (or 4.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $397.01 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is William Blair Investment Management, LLC with 14.62 million shares, or about 3.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $317.79 million.

We also have Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cameco Corporation (CCJ) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF holds roughly 12.33 million shares. This is just over 3.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $299.72 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.17 million, or 2.81% of the shares, all valued at about 242.8 million.