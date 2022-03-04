This Is A Time To Build A Position In Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA)’s traded shares stood at 1.3 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $35.93, to imply an increase of 0.22% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The PBA share’s 52-week high remains $36.09, putting it -0.45% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $26.10. The company has a valuation of $19.77B, with an average of 1.74 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.11 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PBA a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.5.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) trade information

After registering a 0.22% upside in the last session, Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 36.32 this Thursday, 03/03/22, jumping 0.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.98%, and 11.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.46%. Short interest in Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) saw shorts transact 6.97 million shares and set a 6.66 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $36.84, implying an increase of 2.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $32.97 and $39.44 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PBA has been trading -9.77% off suggested target high and 8.24% from its likely low.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Pembina Pipeline Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) shares are 17.69% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 36.48% against 14.40%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1.3 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.2 billion.

PBA Dividends

Pembina Pipeline Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pembina Pipeline Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 1.99, with the share yield ticking at 5.54% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 5.71%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA)’s Major holders

Pembina Pipeline Corporation insiders hold 0.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.34% of the shares at 61.41% float percentage. In total, 61.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Royal Bank of Canada. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 35.91 million shares (or 6.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.09 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank of Montreal/Can/ with 22.71 million shares, or about 4.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $688.67 million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx holds roughly 7.14 million shares. This is just over 1.30% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $236.23 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.71 million, or 0.67% of the shares, all valued at about 117.64 million.