There Has Been A -4.22% Decline For UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR). So What’s Next?

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s traded shares stood at 1.39 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.97, to imply a decrease of -4.22% or -$0.18 in intraday trading. The TIGR share’s 52-week high remains $29.93, putting it -653.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.61. The company has a valuation of $609.72M, with average of 3.71 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give TIGR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.27.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) trade information

After registering a -4.22% downside in the latest session, UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.70 this Thursday, 03/03/22, dropping -4.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.47%, and -6.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.48%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.83, implying an increase of 49.3% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5.82 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TIGR has been trading -202.27% off suggested target high and -46.6% from its likely low.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 72.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $44.12 million.

TIGR Dividends

UP Fintech Holding Limited has its next earnings report out between March 24 and March 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s Major holders

UP Fintech Holding Limited insiders hold 26.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.99% of the shares at 21.69% float percentage. In total, 15.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Two Sigma Investments, LP. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.93 million shares (or 2.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14.41 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Two Sigma Advisers, LP with 2.46 million shares, or about 1.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $12.1 million.

We also have iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds roughly 0.78 million shares. This is just over 0.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.7 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.3 million, or 0.21% of the shares, all valued at about 1.8 million.