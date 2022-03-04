Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)’s traded shares stood at 1.57 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.61. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $68.01, to imply an increase of 0.62% or $0.42 in intraday trading. The TRGP share’s 52-week high remains $68.45, putting it -0.65% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $29.95. The company has a valuation of $15.17B, with average of 1.55 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 23 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TRGP a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 19 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.67.

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) trade information

After registering a 0.62% upside in the last session, Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 68.45 this Thursday, 03/03/22, jumping 0.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.52%, and 11.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 30.19%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $72.81, implying an increase of 6.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $58.00 and $82.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TRGP has been trading -20.57% off suggested target high and 14.72% from its likely low.

Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Targa Resources Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) shares are 55.31% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 67.20% against 36.20%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 79.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $3.99 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.66 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.57 billion and $3.63 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 55.00% before jumping 28.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 47.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 99.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.70% annually.

TRGP Dividends

Targa Resources Corp. has its next earnings report out between February 16 and February 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Targa Resources Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.40, with the share yield ticking at 2.06% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)’s Major holders

Targa Resources Corp. insiders hold 1.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.95% of the shares at 89.34% float percentage. In total, 87.95% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 23.79 million shares (or 10.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.24 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 21.96 million shares, or about 9.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.15 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 6.44 million shares. This is just over 2.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $316.79 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.2 million, or 2.71% of the shares, all valued at about 320.14 million.