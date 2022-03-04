Stock Of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) Jumped By 35.58 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Upside?

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN)’s traded shares stood at 1.31 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.22. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.41, to imply an increase of 8.46% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The LPCN share’s 52-week high remains $2.03, putting it -43.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.80. The company has a valuation of $120.43M, with average of 499.57K shares over the past 3 months.

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) trade information

After registering a 8.46% upside in the last session, Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4200 this Thursday, 03/03/22, jumping 8.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.49%, and 35.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 42.27%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.83, implying an increase of 63.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.50 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LPCN has been trading -325.53% off suggested target high and -77.3% from its likely low.

Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lipocine Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) shares are 7.63% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 57.89% against 16.60%.

LPCN Dividends

Lipocine Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lipocine Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN)’s Major holders

Lipocine Inc. insiders hold 2.53% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.15% of the shares at 12.47% float percentage. In total, 12.15% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.81 million shares (or 4.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.78 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.59 million shares, or about 1.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.58 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.4 million shares. This is just over 2.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.61 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.27 million, or 1.43% of the shares, all valued at about 1.38 million.