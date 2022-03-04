Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) Is A Great Opportunity For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO)’s traded shares stood at 1.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $75.23, to imply an increase of 3.18% or $2.32 in intraday trading. The SCCO share’s 52-week high remains $83.29, putting it -10.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $54.92. The company has a valuation of $55.84B, with average of 1.08 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO), translating to a mean rating of 3.40. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 5 analyst(s) give SCCO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.17.

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) trade information

After registering a 3.18% upside in the last session, Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 75.57 this Thursday, 03/03/22, jumping 3.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.90%, and 15.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 21.91%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $59.59, implying a decrease of -26.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $48.00 and $72.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SCCO has been trading 4.29% off suggested target high and 36.2% from its likely low.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Southern Copper Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) shares are 21.87% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -8.43% against -5.00%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $2.59 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 17.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 5.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -3.70% annually.

SCCO Dividends

Southern Copper Corporation has its next earnings report out between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Southern Copper Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 4.00, with the share yield ticking at 5.32% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO)’s Major holders

Southern Copper Corporation insiders hold 89.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.15% of the shares at 65.11% float percentage. In total, 7.15% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 6.34 million shares (or 0.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $391.36 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fisher Asset Management, LLC with 3.59 million shares, or about 0.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $221.81 million.

We also have Neuberger & Berman Large Cap Value Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Neuberger & Berman Large Cap Value Fund holds roughly 1.28 million shares. This is just over 0.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $75.16 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.87 million, or 0.11% of the shares, all valued at about 50.66 million.