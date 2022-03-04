Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX: SKYH) Is Worth A Gamble At $16.40

Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX:SKYH)’s traded shares stood at 1.3 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.40, to imply an increase of 5.87% or $0.91 in intraday trading. The SKYH share’s 52-week high remains $21.36, putting it -30.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 67.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.25. The company has a valuation of $996.79M, with average of 738.52K shares over the past 3 months.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX:SKYH) trade information

After registering a 5.87% upside in the last session, Sky Harbour Group Corporation (SKYH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 21.36 this Thursday, 03/03/22, jumping 5.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 36.89%, and 162.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 61.26%.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation (SKYH) estimates and forecasts

SKYH Dividends

Sky Harbour Group Corporation has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sky Harbour Group Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX:SKYH)’s Major holders

Sky Harbour Group Corporation insiders hold 30.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.05% of the shares at 107.40% float percentage. In total, 75.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Karpus Management, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.88 million shares (or 13.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.16 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Highbridge Capital Management, LLC. with 0.95 million shares, or about 7.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $9.7 million.

We also have RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd and AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sky Harbour Group Corporation (SKYH) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd holds roughly 0.22 million shares. This is just over 1.58% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.18 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.15 million, or 1.09% of the shares, all valued at about 1.5 million.