Should Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) Rally After -207.22% Drop From High?

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)’s traded shares stood at 1.09 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.63. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.60, to imply a decrease of -7.69% or -$0.3 in intraday trading. The PRTY share’s 52-week high remains $11.06, putting it -207.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.60. The company has a valuation of $429.70M, with average of 3.21 million shares over the past 3 months.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) trade information

After registering a -7.69% downside in the latest session, Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.81 this Thursday, 03/03/22, dropping -7.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.51%, and -17.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -29.98%.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Party City Holdco Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) shares are -42.98% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 22.06% against 9.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 64.00% this quarter before jumping 100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 17.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $705.4 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -4.02% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 8.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.58% annually.

PRTY Dividends

Party City Holdco Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Party City Holdco Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)’s Major holders

Party City Holdco Inc. insiders hold 5.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.77% of the shares at 79.14% float percentage. In total, 74.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by CAS Investment Partners, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 15.99 million shares (or 14.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $113.51 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 8.78 million shares, or about 7.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $62.37 million.

We also have Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port holds roughly 5.15 million shares. This is just over 4.59% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $36.6 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.9 million, or 2.58% of the shares, all valued at about 20.57 million.