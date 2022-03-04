Should Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) Rally After -231.48% Drop From High?

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)’s traded shares stood at 1.71 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.04. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.54, to imply an increase of 14.83% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The ALNA share’s 52-week high remains $1.79, putting it -231.48% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.32. The company has a valuation of $42.27M, with an average of 0.57 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.77 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ALNA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.16.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) trade information

After registering a 14.83% upside in the last session, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5398 this Thursday, 03/03/22, jumping 14.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 37.04%, and 34.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.89%. Short interest in Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) saw shorts transact 2.98 million shares and set a 2.3 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.81, implying an increase of 88.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.25 and $11.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ALNA has been trading -1937.04% off suggested target high and -131.48% from its likely low.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) shares are -48.59% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 23.76% against 6.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 33.30% this quarter before jumping 23.80% for the next one.

ALNA Dividends

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)’s Major holders

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 1.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 23.73% of the shares at 24.12% float percentage. In total, 23.73% institutions holds shares in the company, led by AIGH Capital Management LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.0 million shares (or 4.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.61 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Frazier Management LLC with 3.33 million shares, or about 4.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $3.0 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 2.3 million shares. This is just over 2.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.91 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.43 million, or 1.74% of the shares, all valued at about 1.29 million.