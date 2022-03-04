Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) Up Almost 27.72% In One Month, Long Term Looking Good

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)’s traded shares stood at 2.77 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.74, to imply an increase of 3.75% or $0.28 in intraday trading. The SAND share’s 52-week high remains $9.31, putting it -20.28% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.30. The company has a valuation of $1.48B, with an average of 2.8 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.98 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND), translating to a mean rating of 2.80. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SAND a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.05.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) trade information

After registering a 3.75% upside in the last session, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.74 this Thursday, 03/03/22, jumping 3.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.17%, and 27.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 24.84%. Short interest in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) saw shorts transact 3.59 million shares and set a 1.98 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.58, implying an increase of 19.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $14.75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SAND has been trading -90.57% off suggested target high and 9.56% from its likely low.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sandstorm Gold Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) shares are 23.44% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 21.43% against 7.80%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $29 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $34.6 million.

SAND Dividends

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has its next earnings report out between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.06, with the share yield ticking at 0.78% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)’s Major holders

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. insiders hold 1.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 46.87% of the shares at 47.69% float percentage. In total, 46.87% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 19.04 million shares (or 9.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $118.07 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Great-West Life Assurance Company with 5.88 million shares, or about 3.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $33.87 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 10.05 million shares. This is just over 5.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $62.22 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.45 million, or 4.93% of the shares, all valued at about 58.52 million.