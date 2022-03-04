Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) Is Currently -6.49 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)’s traded shares stood at 2.5 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.19. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.94, to imply a decrease of -0.36% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The PGRE share’s 52-week high remains $11.65, putting it -6.49% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.79. The company has a valuation of $1.98B, with an average of 3.53 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.24 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE), translating to a mean rating of 2.90. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give PGRE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.03.

Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) trade information

After registering a -0.36% downside in the last session, Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.53 this Thursday, 03/03/22, dropping -0.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.76%, and 21.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 31.18%. Short interest in Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) saw shorts transact 4.88 million shares and set a 2.76 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.92, implying an increase of 8.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $17.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PGRE has been trading -55.39% off suggested target high and 26.87% from its likely low.

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Paramount Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) shares are 22.78% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -44.57% against 3.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 142.90% this quarter before jumping 200.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $181.87 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $183.6 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $182.36 million and $181.17 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -0.30% before jumping 1.30% in the following quarter.

PGRE Dividends

Paramount Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Paramount Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.28, with the share yield ticking at 2.56% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.23%.

Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)’s Major holders

Paramount Group Inc. insiders hold 15.50% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.76% of the shares at 76.64% float percentage. In total, 64.76% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 26.03 million shares (or 11.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $234.03 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Norges Bank Investment Management with 19.88 million shares, or about 9.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $179.73 million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 8.25 million shares. This is just over 3.77% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $69.94 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.31 million, or 2.42% of the shares, all valued at about 47.73 million.