Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) Loss Of -1.22 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)â€™s traded shares stood at 0.65 million during the latest session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 1.34. At the last check today, the stockâ€™s price was $11.11, to imply a decrease of -1.68% or -$0.19 in intraday trading. The PACB shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $37.42, putting it -236.81% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.04. The company has a valuation of $2.41B, with average of 4.58 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PACB a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the companyâ€™s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.31.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) trade information

After registering a -1.68% downside in the latest session, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.63 this Thursday, 03/03/22, dropping -1.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.73%, and -1.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.77%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.00, implying an increase of 51.7% to the stockâ€™s recent value. The extremes give us $13.00 and $40.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PACB has been trading -260.04% off suggested target high and -17.01% from its likely low.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) shares are -64.79% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -46.07% against 9.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 31.10% this quarter before falling -47.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will grow 25.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $32.82 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $38.32 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $25.58 million and $30.61 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 28.30% before jumping 25.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the companyâ€™s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 19.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 130.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -1.00% annually.

PACB Dividends

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)â€™s Major holders

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. insiders hold 6.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.93% of the shares at 100.03% float percentage. In total, 93.93% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 26.38 million shares (or 11.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $539.8 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 19.85 million shares, or about 8.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $406.23 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds roughly 12.88 million shares. This is just over 5.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $263.53 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.43 million, or 5.17% of the shares, all valued at about 233.88 million.