ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2022, The Stock Is Up 15.23% YTD

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE)’s traded shares stood at 3.63 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.73. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $67.71, to imply an increase of 0.92% or $0.62 in intraday trading. The OKE share’s 52-week high remains $67.55, putting it 0.24% up since that peak but still an impressive 30.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $47.01. The company has a valuation of $29.03B, with an average of 3.56 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.70 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for ONEOK Inc. (OKE), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 23 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give OKE a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 14 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.9.

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE) trade information

After registering a 0.92% upside in the last session, ONEOK Inc. (OKE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 68.07 this Thursday, 03/03/22, jumping 0.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.04%, and 9.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.23%. Short interest in ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE) saw shorts transact 7.9 million shares and set a 2.79 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $66.90, implying a decrease of -1.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $60.00 and $78.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OKE has been trading -15.2% off suggested target high and 11.39% from its likely low.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ONEOK Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. ONEOK Inc. (OKE) shares are 30.01% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 10.45% against 9.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 30.40% this quarter before jumping 11.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 77.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $4.43 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.9 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.57 billion and $3.19 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 72.50% before jumping 53.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 3.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -53.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9.86% annually.

OKE Dividends

ONEOK Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ONEOK Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 3.74, with the share yield ticking at 5.52% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 6.61%.

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE)’s Major holders

ONEOK Inc. insiders hold 0.60% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.15% of the shares at 67.55% float percentage. In total, 67.15% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 50.73 million shares (or 11.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.98 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 45.53 million shares, or about 10.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.68 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ONEOK Inc. (OKE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 12.58 million shares. This is just over 2.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $729.6 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12.18 million, or 2.73% of the shares, all valued at about 728.75 million.