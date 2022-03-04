Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) Thursday – Up 54.72% From The Lows, What Happens Next

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)’s traded shares stood at 43.64 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $47.75, to imply a decrease of -1.28% or -$0.62 in intraday trading. The OXY share’s 52-week high remains $49.29, putting it -3.23% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $21.62. The company has a valuation of $44.80B, with an average of 31.62 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 19.37 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 28 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give OXY a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.26.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) trade information

After registering a -1.28% downside in the last session, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 49.29 this Thursday, 03/03/22, dropping -1.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 22.69%, and 21.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 64.71%. Short interest in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) saw shorts transact 33.83 million shares and set a 2.26 days time to cover.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Occidental Petroleum Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) shares are 90.39% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 74.12% against 31.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 940.00% this quarter before jumping 265.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $7.29 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.45 billion.

OXY Dividends

Occidental Petroleum Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.04, with the share yield ticking at 0.08% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 6.24%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)’s Major holders

Occidental Petroleum Corporation insiders hold 0.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.84% of the shares at 70.99% float percentage. In total, 70.84% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dodge & Cox Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 115.3 million shares (or 12.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.41 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 97.59 million shares, or about 10.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $2.89 billion.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 70.45 million shares. This is just over 7.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.08 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 25.06 million, or 2.68% of the shares, all valued at about 741.14 million.