Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC)’s traded shares stood at 1.42 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.80. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $32.45, to imply a decrease of -1.70% or -$0.56 in intraday trading. The TMHC share’s 52-week high remains $35.51, putting it -9.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.64. The company has a valuation of $3.74B, with an average of 1.38 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.00 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TMHC a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.07.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) trade information

After registering a -1.70% downside in the last session, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 33.42 this Thursday, 03/03/22, dropping -1.70% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.99%, and 5.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.18%. Short interest in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) saw shorts transact 3.62 million shares and set a 4.55 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $41.06, implying an increase of 20.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $31.00 and $49.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TMHC has been trading -52.54% off suggested target high and 4.47% from its likely low.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Taylor Morrison Home Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) shares are 13.62% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 61.20% against 32.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 187.50% this quarter before jumping 76.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 25.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $2.55 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.72 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.49 billion and $1.36 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 71.20% before jumping 25.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 24.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 174.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 19.10% annually.

TMHC Dividends

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has its next earnings report out between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC)’s Major holders

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation insiders hold 3.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.10% of the shares at 102.90% float percentage. In total, 99.10% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 17.35 million shares (or 14.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $447.29 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 13.04 million shares, or about 10.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $336.23 million.

We also have Vanguard Selected Value Fund and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Vanguard Selected Value Fund holds roughly 3.57 million shares. This is just over 2.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $109.04 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.56 million, or 2.90% of the shares, all valued at about 108.83 million.