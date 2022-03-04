Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG)’s traded shares stood at 1.6 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $25.20, to imply an increase of 18.03% or $3.85 in intraday trading. The SG share’s 52-week high remains $56.20, putting it -123.02% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $21.18. The company has a valuation of $2.37B, with average of 950.59K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Sweetgreen Inc. (SG), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.39.

Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG) trade information

After registering a 18.03% upside in the latest session, Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 26.50 this Thursday, 03/03/22, jumping 18.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.77%, and -30.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -33.28%.

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sweetgreen Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 51.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $101.24 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $127.96 million.

SG Dividends

Sweetgreen Inc. has its next earnings report out on March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sweetgreen Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG)’s Major holders

Sweetgreen Inc. insiders hold 11.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.39% of the shares at 79.65% float percentage. In total, 70.39% institutions holds shares in the company.