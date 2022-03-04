Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)’s traded shares stood at 1.01 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.37. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $31.79, to imply an increase of 3.42% or $1.05 in intraday trading. The PDCO share’s 52-week high remains $37.37, putting it -17.55% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $26.51. The company has a valuation of $2.98B, with an average of 0.85 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 669.86K shares over the past 3 months.

Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) trade information

After registering a 3.42% upside in the last session, Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 31.93 this Thursday, 03/03/22, jumping 3.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.06%, and 11.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.31%. Short interest in Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) saw shorts transact 4.12 million shares and set a 5.45 days time to cover.

Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Patterson Companies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) shares are 5.58% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 8.90% against 8.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -13.80% this quarter before jumping 50.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $1.63 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.6 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.55 billion and $1.56 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 5.20% before jumping 2.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -3.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 125.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.99% annually.

PDCO Dividends

Patterson Companies Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 01 and March 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Patterson Companies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.04, with the share yield ticking at 3.27% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.97%.

Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)’s Major holders

Patterson Companies Inc. insiders hold 11.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.07% of the shares at 96.11% float percentage. In total, 85.07% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 11.62 million shares (or 11.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $350.29 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 10.53 million shares, or about 10.80% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $317.35 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Equity Trust as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund holds roughly 7.17 million shares. This is just over 7.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $215.98 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.96 million, or 3.03% of the shares, all valued at about 89.11 million.