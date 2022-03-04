Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Archrock Inc. (NYSE: AROC)

Archrock Inc. (NYSE:AROC)’s traded shares stood at 1.2 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.86. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.92, to imply an increase of 2.53% or $0.22 in intraday trading. The AROC share’s 52-week high remains $10.79, putting it -20.96% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.99. The company has a valuation of $1.35B, with average of 1.00 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Archrock Inc. (AROC), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AROC a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.02.

Archrock Inc. (NYSE:AROC) trade information

After registering a 2.53% upside in the last session, Archrock Inc. (AROC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.95 this Thursday, 03/03/22, jumping 2.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.72%, and 3.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 19.25%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.25, implying an increase of 12.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $11.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AROC has been trading -23.32% off suggested target high and -12.11% from its likely low.

Archrock Inc. (AROC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Archrock Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Archrock Inc. (AROC) shares are 15.69% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 29.03% against 36.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -33.30% this quarter before jumping 33.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -6.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $211.58 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 17.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 138.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -12.91% annually.

AROC Dividends

Archrock Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Archrock Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.58, with the share yield ticking at 6.50% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Archrock Inc. (NYSE:AROC)’s Major holders

Archrock Inc. insiders hold 13.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.52% of the shares at 94.18% float percentage. In total, 81.52% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 23.86 million shares (or 15.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $196.83 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 15.87 million shares, or about 10.30% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $130.96 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Archrock Inc. (AROC) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 9.03 million shares. This is just over 5.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $73.97 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.83 million, or 3.78% of the shares, all valued at about 44.77 million.