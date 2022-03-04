Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Thursday – Up 4.17% From The Lows, What Happens Next

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s traded shares stood at 2.8 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.45. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.44, to imply a decrease of -8.85% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The MMAT share’s 52-week high remains $21.76, putting it -1411.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.38. The company has a valuation of $425.15M, with an average of 6.88 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.58 million shares over the past 3 months.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) trade information

After registering a -8.85% downside in the latest session, Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.1900 this Thursday, 03/03/22, dropping -8.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.73%, and -15.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -35.77%. Short interest in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) saw shorts transact 37.76 million shares and set a 6.56 days time to cover.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Meta Materials Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) shares are -65.87% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 69.23% against 3.40%.

MMAT Dividends

Meta Materials Inc. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Meta Materials Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s Major holders

Meta Materials Inc. insiders hold 32.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.57% of the shares at 32.08% float percentage. In total, 21.57% institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 17.58 million shares (or 6.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $43.26 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 14.04 million shares, or about 4.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $34.55 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Semiconductor ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Semiconductor ETF holds roughly 13.47 million shares. This is just over 4.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $33.12 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.75 million, or 1.69% of the shares, all valued at about 11.68 million.