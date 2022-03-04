Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Has Recovered 1.36% So Far, But Another -762.9% Loss Is Possible.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s traded shares stood at 1.41 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.21, to imply a decrease of -3.69% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The RIDE share’s 52-week high remains $19.07, putting it -762.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 1.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.18. The company has a valuation of $430.61M, with average of 7.20 million shares over the past 3 months.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) trade information

After registering a -3.69% downside in the latest session, Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.09 this Thursday, 03/03/22, dropping -3.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -27.07%, and -27.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -33.62%.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lordstown Motors Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) shares are -64.77% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 47.14% against 12.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 41.70% this quarter before jumping 29.50% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $800k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.4 million.

RIDE Dividends

Lordstown Motors Corp. has its next earnings report out between May 23 and May 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s Major holders

Lordstown Motors Corp. insiders hold 20.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 29.00% of the shares at 36.59% float percentage. In total, 29.00% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 11.26 million shares (or 5.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $38.86 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 9.56 million shares, or about 4.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $32.99 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 3.71 million shares. This is just over 1.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17.38 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.54 million, or 1.80% of the shares, all valued at about 12.2 million.