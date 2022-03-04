Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) Could Expand By -6.46 Percent Or More

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)’s traded shares stood at 4.6 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.81. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $447.82, to imply a decrease of -0.48% or -$2.18 in intraday trading. The LMT share’s 52-week high remains $458.53, putting it -2.39% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $324.23. The company has a valuation of $117.85B, with average of 2.07 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LMT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $7.15.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) trade information

After registering a -0.48% downside in the last session, Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 458.53 this Thursday, 03/03/22, dropping -0.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.17%, and 15.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 26.00%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $420.65, implying a decrease of -6.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $370.00 and $521.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LMT has been trading -16.34% off suggested target high and 17.38% from its likely low.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lockheed Martin Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) shares are 25.56% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 18.38% against 0.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 10.70% this quarter before falling -3.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $17.66 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $15.99 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $17.03 billion and $16.26 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3.70% before dropping -1.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 13.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -7.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.20% annually.

LMT Dividends

Lockheed Martin Corporation has its next earnings report out between April 18 and April 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 11.20, with the share yield ticking at 2.50% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)’s Major holders

Lockheed Martin Corporation insiders hold 0.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.66% of the shares at 74.72% float percentage. In total, 74.66% institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 39.82 million shares (or 14.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.74 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 21.29 million shares, or about 7.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $7.35 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 6.65 million shares. This is just over 2.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.29 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.18 million, or 1.88% of the shares, all valued at about 1.79 billion.