L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LHX) Now Carries A 12-Month Price Target Of $276.00.

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LHX)’s traded shares stood at 1.42 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.79. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $255.48, to imply an increase of 0.75% or $1.91 in intraday trading. The LHX share’s 52-week high remains $261.98, putting it -2.54% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $182.24. The company has a valuation of $49.05B, with average of 1.57 million shares over the past 3 months.

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LHX) trade information

After registering a 0.75% upside in the last session, L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 261.98 this Thursday, 03/03/22, jumping 0.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.82%, and 21.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 19.81%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $252.21, implying a decrease of -1.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $204.00 and $276.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LHX has been trading -8.03% off suggested target high and 20.15% from its likely low.

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing L3Harris Technologies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX) shares are 9.79% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 4.86% against 0.80%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 1.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 41.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.20% annually.

LHX Dividends

L3Harris Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 28 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. L3Harris Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 4.08, with the share yield ticking at 1.60% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LHX)’s Major holders

L3Harris Technologies Inc. insiders hold 0.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.87% of the shares at 84.24% float percentage. In total, 83.87% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 17.1 million shares (or 8.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.77 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 12.76 million shares, or about 6.50% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $2.81 billion.

We also have Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Washington Mutual Investors Fund holds roughly 6.34 million shares. This is just over 3.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.46 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.67 million, or 2.89% of the shares, all valued at about 1.25 billion.