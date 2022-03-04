Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS) Have Gained 56.94% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s traded shares stood at 12.06 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.13. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.43, to imply a decrease of -1.63% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The KOS share’s 52-week high remains $5.61, putting it -3.31% down since that peak but still an impressive 66.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.80. The company has a valuation of $2.50B, with an average of 11.83 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.45 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give KOS a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.2.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) trade information

After registering a -1.63% downside in the last session, Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.61 this Thursday, 03/03/22, dropping -1.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.56%, and 15.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 56.94%. Short interest in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) saw shorts transact 21.79 million shares and set a 2.38 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.93, implying an increase of 8.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.71 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KOS has been trading -47.33% off suggested target high and 31.68% from its likely low.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $506.85 million.

KOS Dividends

Kosmos Energy Ltd. has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.