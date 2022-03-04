Kinder Morgan Inc. At $18.39: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI)’s traded shares stood at 21.2 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.93. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.39, to imply an increase of 1.38% or $0.25 in intraday trading. The KMI share’s 52-week high remains $19.29, putting it -4.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.01. The company has a valuation of $40.72B, with average of 17.08 million shares over the past 3 months.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) trade information

After registering a 1.38% upside in the last session, Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.48 this Thursday, 03/03/22, jumping 1.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.32%, and 5.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.95%.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Kinder Morgan Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) shares are 13.80% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -19.70% against 14.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -7.40% this quarter before falling -58.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 35.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $3.58 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.39 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 25.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 48.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -3.62% annually.

KMI Dividends

Kinder Morgan Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 19 and April 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kinder Morgan Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.08, with the share yield ticking at 5.87% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI)’s Major holders

Kinder Morgan Inc. insiders hold 11.60% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.49% of the shares at 63.90% float percentage. In total, 56.49% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 174.43 million shares (or 7.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.92 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 168.85 million shares, or about 7.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $2.82 billion.

We also have Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select holds roughly 54.75 million shares. This is just over 2.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $916.02 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 54.37 million, or 2.40% of the shares, all valued at about 909.68 million.