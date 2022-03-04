It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In Document Security Systems Inc. (AMEX: DSS) At $0.52.

Document Security Systems Inc. (AMEX:DSS)’s traded shares stood at 16.28 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.71. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.52, to imply an increase of 18.94% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The DSS share’s 52-week high remains $4.67, putting it -798.08% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.33. The company has a valuation of $40.49M, with an average of 2.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.06 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DSS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.05.

Document Security Systems Inc. (AMEX:DSS) trade information

After registering a 18.94% upside in the last session, Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7210 this Thursday, 03/03/22, jumping 18.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 38.56%, and 20.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.62%. Short interest in Document Security Systems Inc. (AMEX:DSS) saw shorts transact 0.39 million shares and set a 0.45 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.00, implying an increase of 89.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DSS has been trading -861.54% off suggested target high and -861.54% from its likely low.

Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Document Security Systems Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS) shares are -58.06% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -147.46% against 18.00%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 21.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $6.11 million.

DSS Dividends

Document Security Systems Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 29 and April 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Document Security Systems Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Document Security Systems Inc. (AMEX:DSS)’s Major holders

Document Security Systems Inc. insiders hold 27.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.65% of the shares at 13.38% float percentage. In total, 9.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.89 million shares (or 2.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.44 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.0 million shares, or about 1.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.3 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.37 million shares. This is just over 1.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.77 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.44 million, or 0.55% of the shares, all valued at about 0.56 million.