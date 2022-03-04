Is ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) Poised For Further Gains At A 22.22% Distance From The Low?

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT)’s traded shares stood at 5.43 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.18, to imply a decrease of -6.39% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The TBLT share’s 52-week high remains $1.31, putting it -627.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.14. The company has a valuation of $23.02M, with average of 3.66 million shares over the past 3 months.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) trade information

After registering a -6.39% downside in the last session, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2030 this Thursday, 03/03/22, dropping -6.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.00%, and -38.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -50.25%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.50, implying an increase of 88.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.50 and $1.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TBLT has been trading -733.33% off suggested target high and -733.33% from its likely low.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ToughBuilt Industries Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) shares are -68.54% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 68.85% against 19.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 88.90% this quarter before jumping 33.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 66.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $19.8 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $14.8 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $12.02 million and $12.28 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 64.70% before jumping 20.50% in the following quarter.

TBLT Dividends

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 21 and March 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ToughBuilt Industries Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT)’s Major holders

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. insiders hold 0.40% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.23% of the shares at 7.25% float percentage. In total, 7.23% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.81 million shares (or 2.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.95 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 1.11 million shares, or about 0.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.57 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.32 million shares. This is just over 1.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.19 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.22 million, or 0.94% of the shares, all valued at about 0.62 million.