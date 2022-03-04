Is GBS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBS) Worth A Patient Look At Current Prices?

GBS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBS)’s traded shares stood at 3.97 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.73, to imply an increase of 3.07% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The GBS share’s 52-week high remains $7.93, putting it -986.3% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.38. The company has a valuation of $11.52M, with an average of 9.7 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.96 million shares over the past 3 months.

GBS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBS) trade information

After registering a 3.07% upside in the last session, GBS Inc. (GBS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0900 this Thursday, 03/03/22, jumping 3.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 34.88%, and -28.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -49.42%. Short interest in GBS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBS) saw shorts transact 0.29 million shares and set a 0.15 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.00, implying an increase of 85.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GBS has been trading -584.93% off suggested target high and -584.93% from its likely low.

GBS Inc. (GBS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing GBS Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. GBS Inc. (GBS) shares are -80.75% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 0.00% against 9.00%.

GBS Dividends

GBS Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. GBS Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

GBS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBS)’s Major holders

GBS Inc. insiders hold 20.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.31% of the shares at 2.90% float percentage. In total, 2.31% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Geode Capital Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 0.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.27 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with 100000.0 shares, or about 0.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.25 million.

We also have Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GBS Inc. (GBS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund holds roughly 100000.0 shares. This is just over 0.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.25 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 66898.0, or 0.45% of the shares, all valued at about 0.14 million.