Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) On Thursday – Up 33.91% From The Lows, What To Expect Moving Forward?

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)’s traded shares stood at 2.17 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.88. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $51.73, to imply an increase of 2.48% or $1.25 in intraday trading. The IRM share’s 52-week high remains $53.14, putting it -2.73% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $34.19. The company has a valuation of $13.98B, with an average of 2.53 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.35 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give IRM a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.4.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) trade information

After registering a 2.48% upside in the last session, Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 51.94 this Thursday, 03/03/22, jumping 2.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.87%, and 12.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.15%. Short interest in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) saw shorts transact 28.44 million shares and set a 16.46 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $48.71, implying a decrease of -6.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20.00 and $59.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IRM has been trading -14.05% off suggested target high and 61.34% from its likely low.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Iron Mountain Incorporated share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) shares are 6.97% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 11.96% against 3.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 37.90% this quarter before jumping 9.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $1.15 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.14 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.06 billion and $1.08 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 8.20% before jumping 5.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 30.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 30.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.44% annually.

IRM Dividends

Iron Mountain Incorporated has its next earnings report out between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a forward dividend ratio of 2.47, with the share yield ticking at 4.77% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 6.99%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)’s Major holders

Iron Mountain Incorporated insiders hold 0.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.83% of the shares at 81.51% float percentage. In total, 80.83% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 48.63 million shares (or 16.80% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.11 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 32.71 million shares, or about 11.30% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.42 billion.

We also have American Balanced Fund and Income Fund of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, American Balanced Fund holds roughly 18.13 million shares. This is just over 6.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $787.56 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13.7 million, or 4.73% of the shares, all valued at about 625.04 million.