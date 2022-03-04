Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) Slid -1.93% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s traded shares stood at 0.55 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.99. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.32, to imply a decrease of -4.44% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The INPX share’s 52-week high remains $1.42, putting it -343.75% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.28. The company has a valuation of $40.91M, with average of 1.24 million shares over the past 3 months.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) trade information

After registering a -4.44% downside in the latest session, Inpixon (INPX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3754 this Thursday, 03/03/22, dropping -4.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.93%, and -28.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -43.33%.

Inpixon (INPX) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -15.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $11.92 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2017, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.63 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $11.24 million and $15 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6.10% before dropping -69.10% in the following quarter.

INPX Dividends

Inpixon has its next earnings report out between March 23 and March 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Inpixon has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s Major holders

Inpixon insiders hold 2.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.72% of the shares at 13.02% float percentage. In total, 12.72% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.02 million shares (or 5.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.84 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.9 million shares, or about 3.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $4.08 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Inpixon (INPX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.72 million shares. This is just over 2.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.27 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.87 million, or 1.50% of the shares, all valued at about 1.56 million.